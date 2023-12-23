Lo urges Borneo Highlands landowners to register with BHRC

KUCHING (Dec 23): Landowners at the Borneo Highlands have been told to register with the Borneo Highlands Resident Club (BHRC) if they haven’t done so.

BHRC chairman Dato Lo Khere Chiang said their inability to complete the list of landowners could hinder the distribution of vital information.

“BHRC serves as the communication centre between the landowners and government agencies or departments. Unfortunately, we do not have the complete list and contact details to disseminate important information,” he said in a press statement issued after the club’s second annual general meeting (AGM) dinner here on Wednesday.

Lo pointed out that a registered resident can play a significant role in the future development of the Borneo Highlands Resort.

“I think as residents of Borneo Highlands, it is our duty to do what is best for BHRC. Please spread the word to lot owners who are not yet members about the benefits and privileges of being members of BHRC,” he added.

BHRC’s objectives include safeguarding the rights of residents and property owners; ensuring security services; updating authorities on infrastructure improvements; generating income for club operations; and organising cultural and recreational activities.

On the AGM, 30 people including committee members, residents and their spouses attended. The meeting tabled various committee reports as well as the election for the 2024-2025 committee.

Being an officially registered club under the Registrar of Societies since 2022, Lo expressed his gratitude to members.

“This has been an eventful year. We engaged not only with our members, but also with government agencies such as the Padawan Municipal Council, Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore and the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit to fulfil the objectives enshrined in the club’s constitution,” he said.

Unregistered landowners can contact BHRC for further details regarding membership registration via email at [email protected].