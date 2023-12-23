MCC urges vehicle owners to take advantage of parking compound discount before year end

MIRI (Dec 23): The Miri City Council (MCC) is offering 50 per cent discounts for vehicle owners to settle their car parking compounds.

The offer, which has been ongoing since Aug 1, will end on Dec 31, 2023.

Therefore, MCC urges vehicle owners to settle any compounds promptly as after this period, the council will proceed with legal action to recover outstanding fees effective Jan 1, 2024.

“However, cases which have been served Letter of Demand or are pending legal actions will not be able to enjoy the discount,” it said in a statement on Friday.

It added that prior to this, a softer approach for the recovery of fees was adopted however there are still a considerable amount of outstanding fees yet to be recovered.

“In light of this, the council is left with no alternative other than to institute legal action for the recovery of fees, of which the council’s Car Parking Legal Section has drawn out the line of action which includes filing a writ and obtaining default judgement in the Magistrate’s Court; execution of Court Order by way of Garnishee Proceedings; and defaulters will be required to pay all the legal expenses arising from legal actions against them,” it said.

Hence, MCC is advising defaulters to grab the present discount campaign to pay off their outstanding fees.

Vehicle owners are requested to visit MCC’s website at http://miricouncil.gov.my, Borneo Parking Systems Sdn Bhd’s website at https://www.borneoparking.com or use the Borneo Park Miri App to find out whether they have any outstanding fees.

Alternatively, they can call the MCC Car Park Section at 085-438930 or 085-418734 for further enquiries.