Miri MP pledges RM100,000 for school repair, maintenance works

MIRI (Dec 23): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man had recently pledged RM100,000 to assist SMK Baru Miri with repair and maintenance work.

In a statement, he said that during the visit to the school earlier this week with the objective of inspecting the situation in the school as well as a briefing by the school management, he found that there were several facilities in the school that were in dire need of immediate replacement and repair.

“Immediate repair is crucial to providing a safe and conducive environment for both teachers and students.

“As the school has also requested funding to repair the school hall, doors, and old window panels, as well as chairs around the school, I have estimated that RM100,000 will assist them in resolving the problem,” he said.

He hopes that the funding will be fully used to improve the school’s facilities, provide a comfortable environment, and motivate teachers and students.