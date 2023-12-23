MRC SJK Chung Hua No 5 kicks off ‘We Care, We Love’ Christmas outreach

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) of SJK Chung Hua No 5 here has embarked on the ‘We Care, We Love’ outreach mission to bring joy to the residents of the Cheshire Home, Home of Peace, centre for the blind and the orphanage.

According to a press release by MRC Stampin Chapter, the objective of the programme is to share the spirit of Christmas with the less-fortunate members of the community.

Led by the school’s senior assistant for co-curriculum Van Huey Ni, the MRC members visited the institutions to distribute the gifts to the residents.

“This act of sharing is hoped to bring cheer and happiness for those who may be faced with challenges during this festive season,” said MRC Stampin.

SJK Chung Hua No 5 headmistress Chin Mui Ling also extended her appreciation for the overwhelming support from the teachers, parents, and students.

Their generous contributions, she said, had played a pivotal role in making the ‘We Care, We Love’ Christmas programme a success.