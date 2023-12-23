Parents of Samariang croc-attack teen say son ‘a good fisherman’

KUCHING (Dec 23): Parents of Mohammad Faqrul Zaimi, 15, who was attacked and dragged into the water by a crocodile in Samariang, were left devastated upon learning about the tragedy today.

The father, Jeffri Hamdan, 39, from Kampung Moyan Laut in Asajaya, recalled that his son wanted to go out fishing this morning but did not inform where.

He said his son typically frequented Kampung Sambir in Asajaya to fish. As the second child among three siblings, Jeffry said fishing was Mohammad Faqrul’s beloved hobby.

“It’s hard to describe how I felt about this. I feel sad and worried, but what to do, that was his ‘qada’ and qadar’ (fate). So I have to accept this with an open heart,” he told reporters when met tonight.

Upon receiving the distressing news around 4.30pm, the family rushed to the scene, accompanied by his wife Norrezan Masiri and other children, as well as Jeffri’s brother.

It was learnt that Jeffri also participated in the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, covering a considerable distance alongside four firefighters.

The mother, Norrezan, said Mohammad Faqrul had a penchant for fishing.

She said her son often made light-hearted remarks, even joking about his familiarity with crocodiles when warned against fishing in Moyan.

“He even joked that he wanted to run away from the house just to go fishing,” she said.

Mohammad Faqrul was joined by his three friends from Moyan to go fishing at the river.

According to one of his friends who witnessed the incident, he said the crocodile suddenly appeared and attacked Mohammad Faqrul, and at a blink of an eye, the teen was dragged away.

The SAR operation for the reptile and the teen tonight has been postponed and will continue again tomorrow morning.