Saberkas Batu Lintang brings Christmas cheer to SGH patients

KUCHING (Dec 23): A total of 350 Christmas gift packets were delivered to the patients of the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Orthopaedic and Dialysis Wards, Cancer Ward and Children’s Ward today.

The distribution, which was organised by Saberkas Batu Lintang and KRT Tabuan Laru, was attended by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to See, this was their fourth time visiting the hospital during a festive season.

“We understand these patients are unable to be with their families and friends during Christmas, and we hope to bring a little joy and share the spirit of the season with them,” he said when met by reporters.

Present to receive the donations was SGH deputy director Dr Hayati Jaafar.

Aside from the aforementioned wards, the hospital’s Blood Bank also received boxes of gifts consisting of 20 cartons of mineral water, 15 cartons of biscuits and 30 packets of Milo.

“Blood donors will receive gift packets as a small token of appreciation,” See said.

Also present were Saberkas Batu Lintang chairman Patrick Tan and branch secretary Wilson Tan.