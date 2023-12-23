Sagah: S’wak needs 1,500 more teachers in a addition to 1,108 announced by Education Dept

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak still requires at least 1,500 more teachers in various disciplines to fill the vacant posts here, said state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Despite the announcement by the Education Department earlier on the placement of 1,108 new teachers in the state, he said engagements with the state education department, Education Services Commission (SPP), and the ministry had discovered that Sarawak still requires at least 1,500 teachers in various disciplines to fill the vacant posts.

“The placement of 1,108 new teachers in Sarawak is a good start, but this will not resolve the overall issue of teacher shortages in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

From the 1,108 new teachers, 422 were placed in primary schools and 686 in secondary schools.

Sagah said his ministry has always been discussing the issue of teachers’ posting diligently with all relevant parties, including highlighting the matter to Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said it was imperative for all parties to ensure the shortage of teachers in the state is addressed holistically.

“As far as the Sarawak government is concerned, through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Committee, this issue has been prominently discussed and recommendations have been put forward to the ministry and SPP,” he said.

Among the recommendations is to delegate power in the recruitment of new teachers from SPP to the ministry.

“We hope that swift action will be done by the relevant parties to ensure the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak is something of the past,” Sagah added.