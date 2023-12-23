Sarawak DAP grants RM46,400 for SK Garland’s educational tools

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak DAP has presented SK Garland, Batu Kawa a grant amounting to RM46,400 for the acquisition of Smart Interactive TV systems.

Describing it as a ‘significant investment’, Michael Kong, who is special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the decision to provide this modern educational tool was driven by the party’s belief in the power of technology to enhance learning experience.

“With the enthusiastic response from the dedicated teachers at SK Garland, we are confident that these state-of-the-art systems will not only be an asset but will be utilised to their full potential for the benefit of the students,” said Kong in a press release yesterday.

He said education is a key pillar in shaping the future, and this investment reflects their commitment to providing the best resources for the state’s young minds.

“During our recent visit, we couldn’t ignore the challenges that SK Garland is facing, including issues such as land sinking and flooding,” he said.

“In our dedication to the welfare of the school, we will seek expert opinions to address these concerns and explore viable solutions.”

“Our aim is not only to provide financial support but to ensure a conducive and safe environment for both students and educators,” he added.

This recent allocation had brought the total received by SK Garland from Federal funding this year to an impressive RM176,400.

“This continuous financial support underscores our unwavering commitment to the education sector and the holistic development of our students,” said Kong.

“As we move forward, we remain dedicated to collaborating with educational institutions, understanding their needs, and working together to build a brighter future for our youth,” he reiterated.

Also present during the mock presentation at the school were headmaster Stanley Sagir; Parent-Teacher Association member Morinni Midin; school senior assistant Jimmy Meling; and another special assistant to Chong, Sim Kiat Leng.