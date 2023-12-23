Sarawak Society for the Blind receives MRP grant from Kota Sentosa rep

KUCHING (Dec 23): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap handed over a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM10,000 to the Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) on Thursday.

The cheque was handed over to their chairman Ronald Law at their headquarters along Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here.

According to his press statement, the grant was provided to assist SSB to conduct and organise activities and programmes to empower people with vision impairment to become more independent in their daily life.

“People with vision impairment will often require help with everyday tasks they could once complete on their own,” Yap said.

“They may also require support to enable them to stay in touch with the community and friends,” he added.

Yap said he will continue to utilise his allocated Sarawak government funding to assist people with disabilities and those who are vulnerable and the needy in his constituency of N12 Kota Sentosa to be as independent as possible.