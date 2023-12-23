Shophouse in Sibu partially destroyed after grocery store catches fire

SIBU (Dec 23): A shophouse at the Rejang Park commercial centre here was partially destroyed after a grocery store on the first floor caught on fire today.

The Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the distress call was received around 4.16pm and immediately rushed two fire engines with 16 firefighters to the scene.

“Upon the firefighters’ arrival, the fire was spreading rapidly inside the grocery store which consisted of combustible items before it was brought under control. There was no casualty,” said Bomba.

The cause of the fire and the total damages is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a woman staying at the second floor of the shophouse managed to escape unhurt when the fire was raging.

The woman had wanted to bring along her pet dog but it refused to leave the premises.

Fearing for her own safety, the woman escaped from the house herself.

Her husband returned and he eventually managed to bring down the dog when the situation got safer.