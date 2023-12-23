Sibu rider hurt after crashing motorcycle into another

SIBU (Dec 23): A 38-year-old male motorcyclist was injured after crashing into another motorcyclist at Mile 9, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said they received the emergency call at around 8am and rushed three personnel to the scene.

“On arrival, the victim was found sitting on the ground, accompanied by his family members,” the agency said.

Based on initial assessment, the victim was found to have sprained his right leg, with scratch marks on his face and a swelling on the right side of his head.

“The victim’s condition was stable. He was fitted with a cervical collar and a splint before being sent to the hospital for further treatment,” said APM.