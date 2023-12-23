Sibu Tang Soo Do assoc bags 4 gold, 1 bronze at national c’ship in KL

SIBU (Dec 23): The Sibu Tang Soo Do Moo Duk Kwan Association collected four gold medals and one bronze at the 28th National Tang Soo Do Championship held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Adrian Liu Ka Jun snagged two gold medals and one bronze medal, while Ida Tang Yi En bagged another two gold medals.

Both players are regular gold medal contributors for the Sibu team.

In the 4th Tang Soo Do Championship held in Samarahan here in early September, both of them also secured a gold medal each. Tang later followed up with two more gold medals at the 17th state-level Tang Soo Do Championship held here in late September.

The association master Ignatius Teng extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Selangor Tang Soo Do Association for inviting the Sibu players to take part in the championship.

“It was a good platform for our players to gain the necessary experience and expertise,” he said, adding his encouragement for local players to work and train hard for upcoming challenges.

In the championship, over 150 exponents from Perak, Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Sibu took part.