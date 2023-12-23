SMC plants 15 trees in new Bandung Fitness Park

SIBU (Dec 23): A total of 15 trees were planted in Bandung Fitness Park at Jalan Bandung here by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) yesterday.

According to SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Iskandar Roseley, the Bandung Fitness Park, also known as Lot 710, was an illegal and abandoned garbage dump that became home to many dangerous animals such as snakes and lizards.

“This land was an illegal dumping site because it was abandoned. There had been many reports of dangerous animals such as cobras, pythons, and lizards living there.

“I had requested the council to identify the owner of the land but I was informed that this lot (710) is under the ownership of SMC.

“Since then, I have suggested that this land be turned into a park because of the relatively large area of land. Alhamdulillah, today this initiative has become a reality, and this proves that SMC is committed to sustainable development by focusing on the interests of all the people of Sibu,” said Iskandar during the inauguration of the Bandung Fitness Park yesterday by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Commenting further, Iskandar said although it is a mini-park, it plays a big role in improving the quality of life of the community in this area.

“By offering a green and safe environment, this park not only provides a place for recreation but also provides an alternative to all levels of society, especially the elderly, who often walk on the side of the road, which is quite dangerous,” Iskandar added.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar said that he will work with SMC to increase the facilities at the Bandung Fitness Park, such as seats, trash cans and children’s playgrounds.

“The total cost to develop this park is RM300,000. I will work with SMC to add facilities here for the use of the residents here.

“However, we do need more funds to upgrade the landscape, which is an outdoor gym.

“It is hoped that this mini-park will be able to benefit the residents here. The responsibility to keep this park clean is a shared responsibility,” Dr Annuar added.