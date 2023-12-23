SUPP man: 2024 holds much promise for Sarawak under Premier’s vision, leadership

KUCHING (Dec 23): In the face of persistent global challenges, including geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainties, Sarawak stands poised to embrace 2024 with optimism, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

According to Sim, this is due to the stable governance and clear vision under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The state government’s increasing income, coupled with a well-devised roadmap in the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, positions Sarawak to become a developed state in the next seven years with high income for all Sarawakians,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Key strategies, including the imposition of oil sales tax and royalties, focus on strengthening traditional economies, and ventures into emerging sectors like carbon trading, carbon storage, hydropower generation and hydrogen production, are expected to double Sarawak’s GDP from RM140 billion last year, to RM282 billion by 2030, said Sim, also Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman.

“The commitment to future growth was evident in substantial investments in infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Highway, Autonomous Rapid Transit’s (ART) route construction in Kuching, and the establishment of a new Sarawak-own airline are expected to enhance connectivity, attract more visitors and boost tourism,” he pointed out.

“Looking ahead, the hope is for a reduction in bank interest rates, facilitating the private sector in lowering capital costs, and a strengthened ringgit to curtail price increases.

“Positive changes in the global economy, including lower interest rates and improved Chinese economic performance, will increase demand for Malaysian goods.

“Additionally, the aspiration is for the resolution of the ongoing conflicts, fostering peace and prosperity for all.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024,” he said in his message.