S’wak consumer council joins hands with community foundation for Christmas charity

KUCHING (Dec 23): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak and Yayasan Masyarakat Lestari Malaysia (Sarawak) joined hands to distribute donations in conjunction with the festive season.

Through a Christmas charity event, both organisations managed to donate various items to Salvation Army and Sarawak General Hospital, led by MTPN Sarawak Branch chairman Wynson Ong.

According to a press statement, the organisations contributed 68 sets of daily essential items to the Salvation Army.

Additionally, stationeries and books were provided for the children at the children’s care centre.

In a sweet touch, Taka Patisseries crafted two Christmas log cakes exclusively for the children, adding a delightful treat to the holiday festivities.

A heartfelt gesture was also extended to Sarawak General Hospital, where 131 sets of Christmas presents were distributed to the children in the wards.

The initiative not only aimed to bring smiles to the faces of young patients but also expressed gratitude to the dedicated nurses who care for these children with unwavering love.

MPTN took the opportunity to extend warm wishes to all consumers for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024.