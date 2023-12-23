Take precautionary measures against rising Covid-19 cases – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 23): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor advised the people to take precautionary measures during the festive season given the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and I urge all of us to be vigilant and to take precautionary measures – practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks in crowded spaces to contain the surge,” he said when giving his Christmas message.

Hajiji urged the people to come together as a united community celebrating diversity and faiths,

regardless of their religious beliefs and background.

He said this is in line with the State Government’s commitment to ensure unity, racial harmony, and religious tolerance remain strong.

“Issues that play up religious and racial sentiments only serve to jeopardise harmony and tolerance that we have enjoyed,” he said in his Christmas message.

“In the spirit of Christmas, let us all take a moment to reflect on the similarities that have bound the people and to remain focused on strengthening these values,” he added.

The Chief Minister hopes Christmas will bring blessings and joy to families and everyone celebrating it and wishes all a safe and happy Christmas.