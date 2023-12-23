Teenager in Samariang attacked by croc, dragged into river

KUCHING (Dec 23): A 15-year-old boy was attacked and dragged into the river by a crocodile at Lorong Cahaya 4E, Bandar Baru Samariang here this afternoon.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, a distress call was received on the incident at 4.27pm.

The Bomba operations commander reported that during the incident, the teenager and his friend were fishing at the Samariang Aman river before he was attacked.

They were in the river to get their fishing nets untangled. The victim, who was in front of the group, suddenly got attacked by the crocodile.

“The incident was witnessed by his friend, who said the victim was attacked before being dragged away upstream,” Bomba said.

At the time of writing, a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the teenager is underway.

MORE TO COME