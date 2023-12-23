Woman in Kuala Terengganu allegedly dies after eating sandwich bought at R&R

KUALA TERENGGANU (Dec 23): The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) is awaiting the results of the analysis of food samples after a 54-year-old woman allegedly died of food poisoning in an incident on Tuesday (Dec 19).

State health director Datuk Kasemani Embong said the Kemaman District Health Office (PKD) received a notification about the matter on Tuesday and proceeded to investigate by taking food samples from a food stall at the Perasing Rest & Service (R&R) area on the same day.

“The Kemaman PKD received notification of a case of food poisoning involving a 54-year-old woman who experienced symptoms after eating food bought at Perasing R&R. She started experiencing symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming food believed to be stale.

“Following the notification, some food samples and swabs of equipment and food handlers have been taken for investigation. The JKNT is waiting for the results of these samples,” she said in a statement today, adding that the results will be obtained within two weeks at the earliest.

Kasemani said an initial inspection revealed several offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and corrective instructions had been issued to the owners and food operators at the R&R.

She said the department took food poisoning cases seriously and instructed food operators to always ensure the cleanliness and safety of food or drinks sold.

“The public is also advised to practise the concept of ‘look, smell and taste’ before eating to avoid consuming stale food,” she said.

Yesterday, a post went viral on social media about a woman who allegedly died after eating a sandwich bought at the Perasing R&R in Kemaman.

Sahara Nabillah, in a post shared on the LPT (East Coast Highway) Facebook account, claimed that the victim was her aunt from Johor who had gone to Terengganu for her child’s university registration at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA).

“Going from Johor to Terengganu for the registration of her child at UniSZA (Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin). Stopped to eat at the R&R, (and) ate a sandwich bought at the R&R. Apparently stale.

“Warded at the ICU of Sultanah Zahirah (Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah) and died last night. Brought her body back to JB (Johor Bahru) and has been safely laid to rest,” she wrote in her Facebook post. – Bernama