A journey of personal growth

IT is easy, and understandable, to dismiss the adage ‘age is just a number’ as something to take granted for, but seeing the inspiring journey of Ikeram Yan, 71, and his wife Masmanis Yusof, 53, has revived its significance.

Being at the age where many would consider slowing down, this remarkable couple have just earned their master’s degrees in political science from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) School of Professional and Continuing Education (UTMSPACE).

Life as parents to 11 children, grandparents to 14 grandchildren, and great-grandparents to four great-grandchildren, is already hectic enough, albeit very fulfilling, for the two, but they never see this as something that hinders them from pursuing their own dreams.

For Ikeram, there were many things that motivated him and his wife to pursue the master’s degree, one being their upbringing that fostered the mindset of education knowing no age limit.

Still, he could not stop gushing over the excitement of accomplishing what he and his wife had worked so hard for.

“Nov 25, 2023 – a day forever etched in our memories. With great sense of pride and accomplishment, my wife and I attended the convocation ceremony at Dewan Sultan Iskandar UTM in Skudai, Johor. Our hard work, sacrifices and determination culminated in us both receiving our master’s degrees in political science, awarded by UTMSPACE.

“It was a moment of triumph, marking the culmination of our academic journey,” Ikeram told thesundaypost in Kuching.

Serendipity

Ikeram had always desired to become a lawyer since young. He had worked in different legal firms, gaining valuable experience and knowledge in the field, but due to certain circumstances, his plan to earn a degree in law had to be put on the backburner.

“After completing my Senior Cambridge, my dream of becoming a lawyer seemed like a distant fantasy. Nevertheless, fate had a different plan. I embarked on a career in various legal firms, immersing myself in the legal field and gaining invaluable hands-on experience. Though my original ambition remained unfulfilled, my passion for knowledge persevered.”

In 2019, a glimmer of hope appeared when Ikeram was introduced to a professional diploma in human resources management programme.

Masmanis, with her good Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) grades, also decided to join her husband in the academic pursuit.

Ikeram continued: “To gain entry into the professional diploma in human resources management programme, I underwent an interview with a professor who was a director of UTMSPACE.”

Family support

Ikeram did admit that it was a daunting undertaking, but the unwavering support and encouragement played a crucial role in their success. He said their loved ones understood the importance of education and provided the necessary assistance, allowing the couple to persevere through the challenges that came their way.

Ikeram and Masmanis made it work by setting priorities, managing schedules and studying together.

The way that they did it was breaking down large tasks into smaller, more manageable ones to avoid feeling overwhelmed. This strategy helped them remain focused and motivated throughout the duration of their studies.

“We kept open lines of communication with our family members about our study commitments so that they would be aware of our schedules, so as to know when we would be available for family activities.

“We kept our study materials and living space organised to manage stress and save time. We used tools like calendars, planners and digital apps to track deadlines and other important dates.

“We employed time management methods such as the ‘Pomodoro Technique’, where we worked in intervals followed by short breaks. This strategy helped us manage our time more efficiently and maximize productivity,” he said.

Ikeram also spoke about the common benefits that individuals would often report when returning to school later in life.

“I believe that more mature students tend to have a clearer understanding of their goals and are highly motivated to learn. They appreciate the opportunity to pursue education more fully, which leads to increased focus and commitment to their studies.

“Moreover, older students have the advantage of knowing many problem-solving skills. Life experiences have helped older adults who return to school approach challenges with a more mature and pragmatic mindset, drawing from their past experiences to find effective solutions.

“Additionally, they often have established professional networks that can benefit both academic and career pursuits. Networking with classmates, professors and other professionals in the academic setting can create valuable connections,” he elaborated.

Utilising knowledge

Ikeram said he would want to share how his knowledge, picked up throughout his training, could benefit individuals, organisations, and society as a whole.

“Political science is a social science discipline that systematically studies government systems, political processes, and the behaviours of individuals and groups within society.

“It delves into how political institutions function, the distribution of power, the creation and implementation of policies, and the repercussions of political decisions on individuals and communities.

“Political science plays a significant role in understanding and analysing the structures and dynamics of governance that shape people’s lives within a given society as it is a field of study related to society.

“There are various ways in which a master’s in political science can impact and advance community engagement.

“For example, political structure and process knowledge can be of significant value when interacting with the local government. Whether attending townhall meetings, community boards, or partnering with local officials, we can contribute to effective governance,” he specified.

Ikeram also talked about political science graduates being able to help facilitate elections and voting initiatives meant to encourage voter registration, education, and voter turnout. Such knowledge of the electoral process, he said, could empower community members to actively participate in shaping their political landscape.

Positive Influences

The story of Ikeram and his wife sheds valuable insights into how such a journey can have a significant impact on families, and shape the younger generations in many ways.

One of them is inspiring the love for learning. Ikeram believes that his decision to pursue education later in life can inspire younger family members to value continuous learning and the pursuit of personal and professional growth.

Going back to school, at such age, requires dedication and perseverance. By demonstrating their commitment to education, Ikeram and Masmanis have set a powerful example, showing their younger family members the importance of resilience and overcoming challenges.

Ikeram has said that his educational experiences provide valuable insights into different career paths, offering guidance and advice based on his own journey to help younger family members make informed decisions about their own future.

In addition, celebrating both his and his wife’s educational achievements reinforces the idea that accomplishments, regardless of age, are worthy of recognition and accolade – again, inspiring the younger family members to strive for their own goals.

Ikeram also highlights the positive interactions that he has experienced with his classmates and professors while pursuing his master’s degree programme at an older age.

“The diversity in age, backgrounds and experiences within the classroom can greatly enrich the learning environment, offering different perspectives and insights. I take the opportunity to learn from classmates with different life experiences and be open to their contributions.

“At the same time, it is equally important to stay open-minded and be willing to learn from your younger peers. They may bring fresh perspectives, new ideas, and the latest academic insights that can complement your own experiences. Approach the learning process with a willingness to learn from everyone, regardless of age.

“I never forget the importance of connecting with our professors as well.

“Establishing a relationship with them can provide guidance, support, and an additional avenue for learning. Professors appreciate the unique perspectives and experiences that older students bring to the academic environment.”

‘Lessons to be learned’

For those considering going back to school later in life, Ikeram simply said: “It is never too late.”

Nonetheless, his one key advice would be to firmly embrace one’s unique perspective.

“Your life experiences bring a unique perspective to the classroom that can enrich the discussions and interactions with your fellow students.

“It is also important to set clear and realistic goals, prioritise self-care and seek support. Reaching out to friends, family or support networks to share your decisions and seek encouragement – they can be a major boost.”

Ikeram also highlighted the importance in exploring flexible options such as part-time or online courses to accommodate one’s schedule and commitments.

“It’s good to start with small steps, then gradually go further as you become more comfortable with the flow.”

Ikeram said connecting with other students of different ages could establish a community that could make the learning experience more enjoyable and supportive.

“As I have said before, it is important to be open-minded to new ideas, perspectives and ways of learning.”

Lastly, Ikeram stressed that focusing on the benefits of pursuing education at this stage in life, including personal fulfilment, career advancements or lifelong dreams, would make overcoming all the challenges worth it.

“Learning is a lifelong journey; it’s never too late to pursue education,” he reiterated.