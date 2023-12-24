Airbnb-like iSarikei app among innovations highlighted at agro-tech event

KUCHING (Dec 24): The iSarikei agritourism web-app akin to Airbnb is among the ideas and solutions featured at the recent ‘Sarikei Tech Incubator 2023 | Agriculture Series’.

It is informed that iSarikei compiles an extensive catalogue of farms and activities, connecting tourists with local producers to explore diverse agricultural experiences.

It explained that this innovative mobile-web-app serves as a bridge between travellers and struggling farmers, supporting sustainable agriculture and economic growth in the region.

“By promoting farm-to-table ventures, it aims to boost the local economy, sustain cultural heritage, and offer hands-on adventures like fruit-picking and immersive tours. Additionally, it addresses the hurdles faced by local farmers in selling produce by creating a platform that directly links tourists with farming experiences,” said the press release.

‘Sarikei Tech Incubator 2023 | Agriculture Series’, held at Sarikei Innovation Centre (SIC), came to a close on Dec 20 in a closing ceremony officiated by Sarikei Resident Michael Ronnie Langgong.

The other ideas and solutions by the participants included AutoWater, an IoT-based vegetable watering system; SprayWise, which precisely calculates ideal chemical dosages and integrating fertilisers; FloraGrow, a virtual data monitoring system with auto-watering feature; and Agriculture Sarikei, a Facebook group facilitating knowledge-sharing and community collaboration among local farmers.

SIC and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) had organised the event in partnership with iCube Innovation (iCube).

Michael Ronnie, in his speech, said the event acknowledged Sarikei’s rich agricultural heritage while championing the adoption of cutting-edge farming technologies.

“The initiative has not only empowered local farmers but has also spurred the burgeoning Sarikeian talent pool. Through mentorship and collaboration, young talents have actively contributed to the programme, exhibiting ingenuity and creativity that speak volumes about the community’s potential,” he said.