Bandar Kuching MP’s ‘report card’ for 2023 available for public viewing

KUCHING (Dec 24): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has released his ‘report card’ for this year which has been made available for public viewing.

In a press statement today, Dr Yii said the 50-page report card is full of pictures and captions, recording the various plans and projects implemented in his constituency, as well as the welfare and community services offered to the community throughout the year.

“The report card also recorded various activities of the service centre, including the just held ‘SPM Power Preparation Workshop’, ‘Agro Madani’, ‘STPM Reward 2022/2023’, ‘SPM Reward 2022’, ‘Tertiary Education Assistant Fund for P195 Bandar Kuching’, and ‘No More Bets’ special movie screening to create awareness of beware of scams among the public,” he added.

Dr Yii stated that his P195 Bandar Kuching office received a total of RM4.2 million in allocations from the federal government this year, of which expenditure in education accounted for 64 per cent of the total allocations or RM2,684,980.29.

“This was followed by Youth/Sports 13 per cent, Community/NGOs 12 per cent, Health six per cent and Welfare five per cent,” he added.

Dr Yii took the opportunity to thank everyone for their cooperation and support given to his team, which enabled the smooth execution of the constituency affairs.

To view the Dr Yii’s 2023 report card, visit Dr Yii’s Facebook page or via this link at https://anyflip.com/lyehv/qtgy/ .