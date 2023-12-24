Children’s wellbeing, ageing among ministry’s focus areas in 2024

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry will be implementing various social support and intervention referral activities to enhance overall community wellbeing, throughout next year.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said among her ministry’s focus areas for 2024 are on children’s wellbeing including their social protection, and preparations for the ageing population status in Sarawak.

Moreover, the ministry would also announce the additional benefits for Kenyalang Gold Card holders next year, as well as construction of community social support centres in Sibu and Lawas.

“On top of that, a special-needs community centre will also be built in Kota Samarahan, and for Miri, we will set up a one-stop early intervention centre there,” she said in a statement yesterday.

“The ministry aims to promote systematic participation of young people in decision-making, while looking forward to implementing more child-friendly initiatives, better social protection and safety nets, multidimensional alleviation of poverty, greater connectivity and enhancing citizens’ social wellbeing,” she added.

Fatimah pointed out that amidst recent global challenges, she was optimistic that Sarawak would continue to enjoy social harmony through ‘the spirit of greater unity in diversity, in years to come’.

“The state will continue to experience another year of economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability with the surplus state budget of RM12.4 billion for next year, and another RM5.8 billion in development fund allocated by the federal government,” she said.

“Therefore, I wish all Sarawakians a shared sense of common purpose to respect the rights of children, women, older individuals and people with disabilities; to have a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and also inclusive early childhood education,” she added.