Collision in Bekenu claims life of car passenger, two others injured

MIRI (Dec 24): A 26-year-old man was killed while two others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle near Simpang Bakas of the Pan Borneo Highway in Bekenu early today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the deceased, a passenger in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“The two other victims, the driver and front-seat passenger aged 33 and 31 respectively, suffered injuries to their legs.

“The five individuals travelling in the 4WD were not injured,” he said in a statement.

According to Awangku Mohd Hazmin, Bomba were informed of the accident at 4.26am and rushed a team from the Batu Niah fire station to the scene.

He said initial checks found both vehicles were headed in opposite directions.

The body of the deceased was later handed over to police for further action.