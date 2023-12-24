Director: S’wak JPJ inspects express buses before departure to designated destinations

SIBU (Dec 24): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) is conducting inspections on express buses in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Sarawak JPJ director Norizan Jili said the purpose of carrying out inspections during the festivities, including Christmas, is to ensure that the journey of people who use the express bus service to return to their hometowns on vacation runs smoothly and they reach their destinations safely.

“For this year’s Christmas season, the inspections of express buses at the operator companies’ depots have been carried out since Dec 19. Similar inspections are also being carried out at bus terminals throughout the state,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In view of this, Norizan requested the bus operators to ensure that their buses are always in good condition before starting the journey.

“Sarawak JPJ will ensure that inspections are carried out on the buses before they depart to the designated destinations,” he added.

He said that inspections involving physical and technical aspects are carried out by JPJ motor vehicle inspectors and when the buses are confirmed to be in good condition and functioning properly, a notice valid for seven days will be issued and affixed to the mirror in front of the bus.

He explained the notice will be a reference to the JPJ enforcement officers on duty in the field and the express buses that are without the notice will be inspected immediately.

Norizan said JPJ, together with PDRM and the National Anti-Drug Agency will also ensure that express bus drivers are free from the influence of drugs.

Besides focusing on the condition of the express buses, Norizan said JPJ Sarawak is also conducting operations throughout the state to ensure that the road users comply with the regulations that have been set.

He took the opportunity to remind road users to drive carefully.

Also present during the inspection, Sibu JPJ officer, Mohammad Jumaidy Matrang.