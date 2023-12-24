Fire breaks out in long-abandoned shophouse building in Tanjung Manis

TANJUNG MANIS (Dec 24): Firefighters were summoned early this morning to douse a fire inside a three-storey shophouse at the new commercial centre here involving a pile of rubbish and discarded items.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 3.10am.

“A team from the Tanjung Manis fire station sent to the scene discovered the fire involved rubbish and old items inside the shophouse.

“The building is unoccupied and has been abandoned for a long time,” it informed.

Bomba said the fire was fully extinguished at 5.08am, with no reports of injuries received.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, it added.