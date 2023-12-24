Fruit season in Kapit coming to an end

KAPIT (Dec 24): This year’s fruit season, which began at the end of September, is coming to an end.

For lovers of local seasonal fruits such as durian, langsat and rambai, dabai, rambutan, jackfruit and ciku, down to the more exotic like the ‘mawang’, ‘engkaranji’, ‘kunie’, ‘enblan’, ‘buah isu’, ‘buah isau’, ‘buah majau’, ‘kubal’ and ‘buah kasai’, would have to wait until August next year the earliest.

Throughout this year’s season, the harvest was abundant, with the orchard owners earning good incomes in that these fruits could fetch high prices, such as the ever-highly-sought-after dabai.

Compared to last year, most fruit trees had produced flowers that turned into fruits just in time for the season.

Notwithstanding the high prices, these seasonal fruits would always have buyers, and with better road connectivity these days, many from far find it more convenient and comfortable to travel than before 2020, when one could only reach here by boats from Sibu.

Now, people from outside; Kuching, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri drive to Kapit to look for fruits and river fishes. Indirectly, they pushed up the prices of fruits and river fishes.

A piece of average sized durian depending on quality between RM 13 – RM20, otherwise a bundle of three durians RM 30 – RM 35, a kilo of dabai ranging RM 30, langsat and isau 400 gram RM 6 to RM 7, and mawang RM 5 to RM 15.