In Christmas message, Taib hails setting up of Unifor to assist non-Muslims in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 24): The setting up of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has been a great initiative to ensure the needs of non-Muslims in Sarawak are well looked after, said the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“With the setting up of Unifor, the Sarawak government has been able to channel financial assistance to Christians to build their churches throughout Sarawak. Other religions such as the Buddhists, the Hindus and the Bahais too get their fair share of financial assistance.

“For this great initiative, I would like to personally commend the leadership of the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for continuously allocating millions of ringgit for this noble cause annually,” Taib said in his Christmas message.

Taib also said the present peace and harmony in Sarawak must be upheld as the state’s immense treasure.

“Money and wealth could be easily acquired but not peace and harmony. Because both peace and harmony cannot be acquired or bought except through acceptance and respect for one another.

“And this is one of our greatest asset which we must treasure, maintain and uphold at all time,” he added.

Taib pointed out what makes Sarawak so unique and special is the people have been able to celebrate all the major festivals and celebrations such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Wesak Day and Gawai Dayak with great joy and merriment, knowing that they are celebrating these festivals and celebrations against a backdrop of genuine understanding and respect for one another.

“This is indeed our true Sarawak essence of peace and harmony that we must uphold.

“I am very glad to say that in Sarawak, Christians have been able to celebrate Christmas with their non-Christian friends, relatives and family members of different religions. This tradition of visiting one another is very unique in Sarawak for which we have become a role model for the whole country.

“This is further proven by the fact that it is only in Sarawak that we have the Unit for Other Religions,” he said.