In Kuching, partial remains of croc attack victim found

KUCHING (Dec 24): The partial remains of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked and dragged into the river by a crocodile at Lorong Cahaya 4E, Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday afternoon was found this morning.

Petra Jaya fire station chief Latif Iring said the remains of the victim, identified as Mohammad Faqrul Zaimi from Kampung Moyan Laut, was found floating at the upstream of the river at around 11am.

“The remains were brought for identification at 11.18am and were handed over to the police for further action.

“With the discovery of the remains, the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has ended,” he said when met by reporters at the scene today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement yesterday said the teenager and three friends were fishing by the Samariang Aman river prior to the attack.

They later went into the river to untangle their fishing nets. It was then when the victim, who was in front of his friends, got attacked by the crocodile.

“The incident was witnessed by one of his friends, who said the victim was attacked before being dragged away upstream,” said Bomba.