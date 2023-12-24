Kapit DO reminds holiday travellers to prioritise safety on the road

KAPIT (Dec 24): Those planning to return to their home cities, towns and villagers this holiday season must never forget to prioritise safety throughout their journey.

In giving this reminder, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut acknowledges that with good road connectivity nowadays, people are able to travel throughout Sarawak and Sabah with much ease.

However, he also advises all travellers to never take safety for granted.

“I have noticed busier traffic along Jalan Kapit-Song-Kanowit in December, right at the beginning of the school break.

“To all travellers, please prioritise safety. Check your vehicles to make sure that everything is in good condition. Manage your speed – better late than sorry.

“Also, never drive under alcohol influence amidst the upcoming festivities,” said the district officer, also the chairman of Kapit District Disaster Management Committee, in his Christmas and New Year message, issued yesterday.

Cerisologo also called upon those going away for the holidays to inform their neighbours, and ask them to help keep an eye on their houses.

“Better still, inform your local police and request for mobile patrollers to make regular rounds in your areas,” he added.