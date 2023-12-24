Nangka rep praises Sibu Sikh Temple for hostels’ timely delivery

SIBU (Dec 24): The Sibu Sikh Temple (Gurdwara Sahib Sibu) has been lauded for the timely completion of its two hostels projects at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit here.

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee expressed his praise for the religious body for utilising the facility funding granted upon by the state government through the Unit for Other Religions’ (Unifor) in a prudent manner.

“There is no delay in completing the hostel project, and they (Gurdwara Sahib Sibu) did not hold the fund given to them,” said Dr Annuar on the temple’s hostel project that cost around RM450,000.

“They (temple’s management) have a good track record, thus, I advise them to request for another round of funding should they require other facilities upgrading or repair work in future,” he said, as he shared his observation on some other fund recipients who had taken their time way too long for their projects to be completed.

At the event, Dr Annuar handed a cheque of RM25,000 under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund to the temple, received by its secretary Kamla Devi.

The Nangka assemblyman acknowledged the temple’s needs to have its own hostels to accommodate the non-local devotees who come to Sibu for a prayer ceremony.

Also present at the event was the Sibu Sikh Temple’s president Jagjiwan Singh.