PKR S’wak Women: Placement of 1,108 teachers in state testament of Putrajaya’s commitment to address shortage

KUCHING (Dec 24): The recent announcement of the placement of 1,108 graduate teachers for secondary and primary schools in Sarawak is a testament to the care and concern shown by the federal Education Ministry in addressing the teacher shortage in the state.

In stating this, Parti Keadilan Sarawak (PKR) Sarawak Women chief Victoria Musa said that she is delighted to extend her heartfelt appreciation to the federal Education Ministry for its unwavering commitment to empowering education quality in Sarawak.

“This initiative will undoubtedly enhance the learning experience of our students and contribute significantly to the overall development of education in Sarawak.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for the Education Ministry’s kind allocation of RM 240 million, as of September this year, to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

“This generous funding demonstrates the Ministry’s dedication to providing safe and conducive learning environments for our students,” she said in a statement.

Under the exceptional leadership of Fadhlina Sidek as the Education Minister, Victoria said she had witnessed a renewed focus on humane education, particularly in making learning accessible and preventing any more children from falling behind in education.

This emphasis on inclusivity and equal opportunities is commendable and aligns with our shared vision of ensuring quality education for all, she said.

“The Education Ministry’s commitment to improving education quality in Sarawak is truly inspiring. I am grateful for their efforts in prioritizing the needs of our students and working tirelessly to bridge the education gap in the region.

“I would also like to acknowledge the Education Ministry’s collaborative approach in engaging various stakeholders, including local communities and organizations, to address the challenges faced by the education sector in Sarawak.

“This inclusive approach fosters partnerships and strengthens the collective effort towards enhancing education quality in the region,” said Victoria.

“I am confident that with the Education Ministry’s continued support and dedication, Sarawak will witness significant progress in education quality, enabling our students to thrive and contribute to the development of our state and nation.

“Once again, I express my deepest gratitude to the Education Ministry of Malaysia for their willpower and commitment to empowering education quality in Sarawak,” she added.