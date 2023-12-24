Rayong: PSB to be dissolved, members likely to join PDP en bloc before Chinese New Year

SIBU (Dec 22): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is expected to be dissolved before Chinese New Year and its members are to join the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) en bloc, revealed Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

The PSB deputy president I said he was informed by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh that the “green light” had been received for them to join PDP.

However, he said for this to happen PSB would need to be dissolved before its over 80,000 party members across Sarawak collectively join PDP.

“Well, we plan to dissolve PSB and join PDP en bloc, where we will be under the big umbrella body of PDP. And of course, we will be part of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) later.

“But first, we need to refer to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on what is the procedure including the part on the Anti-Hopping Law.

“After that, we will call for an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) and dissolve PSB and, likewise, PDP on their part will call for an EGM, to receive us en bloc — that is the process.

“We target this to happen as soon as possible — possibly before Chinese New Year,” he told reporters.

Rayong was clarifying a point in his speech at PDP’s Pre-Christmas and New Year gathering here tonight, which was attended by about 2,000 people.

On his party post and that of other PSB leaders once they joined PDP, he said no conditions were set.

“Unconditional – no terms and conditions set to join PDP.

“We leave it to the (PDP) party president (Dato Sri Tiong King Sing) to decide and we will continue to support him,” said Rayong, who is Engkilili assemblyman.

In his speech earlier, Tiong called on PDP members to ready themselves for the influx of new members from PSB.

“Ladies and gentlemen, especially those from PDP, we must be ready to accept PSB into PDP soon,” he said.

On Aug 19, during a PDP-PSB Unity Dinner, Tiong had targeted both parties would merge by December.

“If we are serious and working together for the sake of the people, before the end of the year, we merge together.

“We can perform and serve better the people of Sarawak, especially if the government of Sarawak (under the leadership of) Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg gives the full support,” Tiong was quoted as saying then.

In a press statement on Nov 20, Wong had said PSB and PDP are compatible for a possible merger since both parties have similar political aspirations and policies.