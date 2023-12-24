RM300,000 in MRP channelled to 52 organisations in Miri

MIRI (Dec 24): An allocation totalling RM300,000 from the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for the Senadin state constituency has been channelled to 52 organisations here.

The cheque presentation ceremony took place at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin office yesterday, where Minister of Transport Sarawak and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin was present.

In his brief remarks, he said the funding meant to benefit all communities.

“I have used up all my allocations, making sure that all these non-governmental organisations (NGOs), religious organisations and schools would receive the money and benefit from it.

“I’m glad that this allocation is making a difference to the society,” said Lee.

The MRP recipients under ‘schools and religious bodies’ category are SMK Merbau parent-teacher association (PTA); Riam 2 Lembah Hijau Lopeng Tengah PTA; SJKC Chung Hua Tudan; SK Riam Batu Dua PTA; SK Senadin PTA; SJKC Chung Hua Lutong; SMK Baru PTA; Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang PTA; Surau Darul Hidayat; Sarawak Baptist Church; Miri Buddhist Bodhisattva Believers; and Borneo Evangelical Mission (SIB) Hornbill Miri.

The recipients under ‘sports associations and clubs’ category are Miri Pickleball Association; Miri Division Amateur Athletics Association; Kelab Penunggang Motosikal Setia Kawan Miri; Miri Division Table Tennis Association; Kelab Sukan Bermotor Bersatu Miri; Kelab Olahraga Speed Force; Miri Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association; and Kelab Kartografi Sarawak.

Also on the recipients’ list are The Society of Miri Urban Poor; Persatuan Kebajikan Islam Lembaga Pelabuhan Miri; Kelab Wanita Riam Miri; Miri Hing Ann Association; Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Islam Sejagat Miri; Persatuan Kebajikan Sosial dan Rekreasi Institut Pendidikan Guru Kampus Sarawak; Senior Citizens Activity Centre (Pawe); Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board; Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Cakna Miri; Miri Ability Service Association; Persatuan Wanita Long Bedian Miri; Lions Club of Miri Mandarin; Lions Club of Batu Niah; Persatuan Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak; Dynasty Hotel Charity Fund; Mental Health Association of Sarawak; Persatuan Informasi Ibubapa Miri; Miri Hakka Association; Kelab Kebajikan dan Rekreasi ILP Miri; Miri Sim Association, Koperasi Komuniti Jahitan Miri Berhad; JKKK Tudan Phase 4; KRT Tudan Phase 4; Biro Wanita Dayak Tudan Phase 4; Krokop Cultural Centre; Cleft Lip and Palate Help Association Sarawak; KRT Desa Pujut Phase 2; JKKK Kampung Muhibbah Kuala Baram; Kelab Belia Tenaga Bandar Miri; Kelab Rekreasi Kakitangan Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran Miri; The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations (FCA) Women section; and Persatuan Bekas Polis Malaysia.