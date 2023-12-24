SMC’s first-ever Christmas Zumba Party draws over 500

SIBU (Dec 24): More than 500 participants took part in the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) first-ever Christmas Zumba Party at Sibu Town Square last night.

Organising chairman Councillor Simon Wee in his opening speech said he was amazed by the huge turnout at the event, and thanked the organising committee as well as the participants for making the event a successful one.

“This is the first time the council is organising such a big-scale zumba party, held in conjunction with the Christmas celebration,” he added.

The event co-organising chairperson Councillor Michelle Law said the event was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and unity among the people.

“Tonight, we are gathered here, people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and religions, united by our love for one another and our commitment to health.

“This diversity is our strength, and it is what makes this event so special. Our objective is not just to share this joyous celebration together but also to promote a healthier lifestyle and unity among us.

“We believe that health is God’s gift to us, and it is our responsibility to take care of it,” Law said.

There were also fireworks display and a lucky draw during the event.