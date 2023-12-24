S’wak govt committed to ensure all S’wakians have decent places of worship, says Abg Jo in Christmas message

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Sarawak government is committed to ensuring that all Sarawakians have decent places of worship, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) was set up to make sure that the non-Muslims in the state would each have a comfortable place to pray and worship.

“Previously, some places of worship, especially churches and chapels used to be in sorry conditions.

“That was why as a caring government we set up Unifor to make sure that people of other religions other than Islam would each have a comfortable place to pray and worship,” said Abang Johari in his Christmas message.

He also said some non-Muslim leaders have likewise shown similar attitude to the needs of Muslims where they are the minority.

“This is particularly exemplified by the gracious gesture of the wakil rakyat (people’s representatives) in Belaga who have been most kind to assist the Muslim community there to build a mosque in this upriver town.

“This is our way and our brand of unity in Sarawak which may not be found in other places,” he said.

Abang Johari explained that Unifor was formed not only to distribute funds but also to foster unity and understanding among people of various beliefs and races, particularly among the non-Muslim religious communities.

On another note, Abang Johari said he had recently presented in the State Legislative Assembly the 2024 State Budget with the record sum of RM12.36 billion and that the state’s economic performance has been commendable as indicated by the expanding gross domestic product (GDP).

“Under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, our GDP is expected to grow from RM140 billion to RM282 billion. Based on the catalytic programmes and the diversifying economy, I am confident that our target of RM282 billion by 2030 can be achieved.”

Abang Johari said he looked forward for Sarawak to become a developed region with high income by 2030 whereby all individuals enjoy economic prosperity derived from sustainable and renewable sources.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari hailed people of different religious and racial backgrounds enjoying themselves in the Christmas celebration together as ‘a manifestation of their deep respect for the beliefs, customs and traditions of others’.

He hoped such spirit and solidarity could be carried forward to the new year of 2024 with all Sarawakians playing their own roles in contributing to the social harmony and prosperity of Sarawak.

“In this beautiful season of Christmas, I sincerely hope that our Christian friends will continue to wish our Sarawak well as a place where her people are united and enjoying a high standard of living.”

On behalf of his family, Abang Johari wished all Christians a happy and merry Christmas.