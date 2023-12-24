Uggah thanks Abg Jo for huge allocation for rural devt under 2024 State Budget

KUCHING (Dec 24): The huge allocation for rural development under the 2024 State Budget is like a “fabulous” Christmas gift to the rural Sarawakians this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Infrastructure and Port Development, noted that 63 per cent of the State Budget 2024 or RM5.695 billion has been allocated for rural development.

As such, he, on behalf of all Sarawakians thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his inclusivity, generosity and his wisdom in allocating the amount.

“From the amount, we will have RM550 million to implement the Projek Rakyat, RM420 million for the Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) and RM200 million for Regional Development Agencies and RM260 million for Minor Rural Projects (MRP).

“In addition, a sum of more than RM799 million had been allocated to my Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development. So we are going to have many more or better roads and bridges along the way. This will greatly enhance our basic infrastructures and particularly, rural connectivity and accessibility.

“This is fabulous Christmas gift to rural Sarawakians this year though it means my Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development and our related departments and agencies will have a lot of hard works ahead,” he said in his Christmas message.

Uggah also said the 2024 State Budget of RM12.36 billion announced by Abang Johari at the State Legislative Assembly sitting last month was the largest ever and a testimony of the success of the government’s revenue reengineering efforts and prudent financial management.

“It will surely boost government spending and stimulate the economy.

“It reflects the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s continued commitment to create a better future for Sarawak under the theme: Development for All: Together, Building A Prosperous, Sustainable, and United Sarawak, he said.

On another matter, Uggah who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, advised Sarawakians, especially the elderlies, children and those with comorbidities, to be very cautious following the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

He said SDMC has been told by the monitoring experts that this is due to the presence of the HK.3 and JN.1 sub-variants.

“Our positive cases have recorded a surge of concern at 631 from this December 10 to 16. The week earlier there were 310 cases. This is an increase by 103.5 per cent.

“So, everyone, please do be very cautious, especially the elderlies, children and those with comorbidities. Do not let the Covid-19 be the Grinch that will steal your Christmas joys,” he said, in reference to the main character in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ movie which attempted to sabotage the Christmas plans of others.

He advised Sarawakians to practise Standard Operating Procedures to avoid both infection and transmission such as self-test if experiencing symptoms.

“If your test is positive, please isolate or self-quarantine yourself. Report to the MySejahtera app,” he added.