Abg Jo: GPS hasn’t approved proposed PDP-PSB merger

KUCHING (Dec 25): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has not approved the proposed merger of component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Anglican Church’s Christmas Open House here today, Abang Johari said he had no idea who PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was referring to on getting the green light for the party to join PDP.

According to him, the matter had not been discussed among GPS’ top brass as yet.

“I don’t know about that. It’s not us. We have not held any meeting yet,” he said.

Abang Johari said any move to merge with the opposition must be referred to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

The Premier opined this is necessary to ensure the move really benefits both parties, especially PDP.

“It is not us who gives the greenlight because the matter is between them.

“But if they want to merge, they have to refer to RoS. One of the parties has to be dissolved, either PSB dissolves or PDP.

“There is no such thing as two parties. So, what is meant here is that if one of the parties dissolves, then the party will become a non-party affiliation,” he explained.

He stressed the authority to approve the proposed merger lay with the RoS.

“Maybe this greenlight is from RoS? I do not know,” he added.

During a Christmas gathering in Sibu last night, PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa revealed the party would be dissolved before Chinese New Year in order to pave the way for its members to join PDP en bloc.

He said PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had said the matter of PSB members joining PDP had been given the “green light”.

However, Rayong said for this to happen PSB would need to be dissolved before its over 80,000 party members across Sarawak collectively joined PDP.

“Well, we plan to dissolve PSB and join PDP en bloc, where we will be under the big umbrella body of PDP. And of course, we will be part of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) later.

“But first, we need to refer to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on what is the procedure, including the part on the Anti-Hopping Law,” he said.

Rayong added PSB will call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to dissolve PSB, while PDP on its part will call for an EGM to receive PSB members en bloc.

He also said this could possibly happen before Chinese New Year.