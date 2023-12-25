Chong’s proposed 10 state-owned international schools in 3 years impractical, says Sagah

KUCHING (Dec 24): A proposal for Sarawak to build 10 state-owned international schools within the next three years is impractical, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In brushing aside Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s suggestion, Sagah said the state government is already establishing five state-owned international schools in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri based on current needs.

He explained that when the ministry was established in 2017, five such schools were deemed optimum at that point in time whereby the locations were chosen to ensure students and teachers had access to needed nearby facilities such as hospitals, clinics, supermarkets, and other amenities.

“Building five school facilities is not only challenging but more importantly, there are considerations of the appropriate curriculum, teacher requirements, training, and getting the right students to register in the schools.

“It is due to these considerations that only five schools were proposed.

“To build 10 schools within three years is definitely not practical. However, should there be a demand in future for more state-owned international schools, then I’m sure the Sarawak government would consider building more,” he said in a statement today.

Chong had posted a video of his speech during the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting where he had suggested the state government set a target of at least 10 state-owned international schools within the next three years.

Sagah also dismissed Chong’s claim that the setting up of these state-owned international schools was due to the Sarawak government accepting Chong’s proposal eight years ago.

He explained that when his ministry was established in 2017, one of its first tasks was to study the possibility of establishing Sarawak’s very own international schools.

“Anyone who has ever been in the education business will know that establishing a school is not easy and quick. It requires a careful study of the socioeconomic implications.

“The ministry had to engage and discuss with all stakeholders, NGOs, various educators, and the State Education Department in order to ensure that the proposed international schools can be implemented effectively and efficiently,” said Sagah.

He also pointed out that as announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the recent DUN sitting, an allocation of RM16 million has been budgeted next year for the operation of the existing international school in Petra Jaya.

“This amount can be revised from time to time. In addition, the budget for the development part of the schools has all been allocated. For the record, the development budget for the first three schools (Petra Jaya, Kuching, and Sibu) are RM60 million each. So, the total for these three schools is RM180 million.

“The development budget for the remaining campuses in Bintulu and Miri have yet to be determined as they have not been tendered yet,” he said.

Sagah also said the ministry will continue to closely monitor the development of the state-owned schools to ensure that they provide the very best education to nurture our children to be the new generation of movers and shakers, thinkers, and future leaders of Sarawak, as stated by the Premier.