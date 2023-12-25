Christmas treat for underprivileged children, families in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 25): Hope Place Kuching recently hosted a Christmas day out for 75 underprivileged children and 24 families at tHe Spring shopping mall here.

During the event, the children were treated to a delightful Christmas buffet, fun games, presents and exclusive movie experience at Golden Screen Cinemas with their parents.

Hope Place in a statement said the event had brought joy and happiness to the underprivileged children and families.

“This charitable endeavour not only provides a day of joy but also reflects tHe Spring’s commitment to give back to the community.

“The event treated underprivileged children to a memorable day out in the mall, creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of togetherness during this festive season,” said Hope Place.

The event was sponsored by tHe Spring under its social responsibility initiative campaign called ‘The Sweetness of Giving’.

Other sponsors for the event were Aqua S & Beez Gelato, Taka Patisserie, Ta Kiong Supermarket and PH Holding.