Dr Annuar: Take precautionary measures to prevent Covid spread during festive season

SIBU (Dec 25): The current uptick in Covid-19 cases necessitates the need for precautionary measures to be taken during this festive season, says Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development said maintaining good personal hygiene is important to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Do practise regular hand washing, and self-isolate if you have symptoms like cough and cold. Our hope is that the Covid-19 situation does not worsen this festive period,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after presenting Christmas goodies to the Christian Melanau community at Jalan Abang Barieng, here Saturday.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, also reminded those travelling back to their hometown for the holidays to be careful on the road.

“Drive safely and do not rush. The most important thing is to arrive safe at your destination.

On the distribution of festive goodies, Dr Annuar said it was an annual initiative of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branch of Kampung Abang Barieng to spread the joy of Christmas to the villagers.

Accompanying him during the visits was PBB Kampung Abang Barieng Women chief Sharifah Faridah Wan Hamid.