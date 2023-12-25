In Christmas message, PBDS calls on Christians to look upon Jesus for hope and peace

KAPIT (Dec 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has called on Christians to look upon Jesus Christ for hope, peace, and harmony in multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

Acting president Major (R) Moses Ripai said of late there have been times when some politicians have harped on the politics of division by exploiting racial and religious issues.

He called on the people not to be blind to divisive politics, but instead continue to live in peace and harmony.

“PBDS encourages the people, especially the Dayak community to have a strong sense of friendship and racial harmony with all races and inspire all communities to live in the true spirit of tolerance, cooperation, understanding, self-reliance, and honest endeavours with other races because we are living in a plural society,” he said in a Christmas message.

“As Christians we believe that God is sovereign over all and that God is aware of what is happening to our people in Malaysia and to the rest of the world. We wish for every Malaysian to live in peace with one another, their neighbour, and their community.”

He added his hope that the country would continue to be peaceful and harmonious in the years to come.