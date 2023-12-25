It’s Christmas: Kuchingites share hopes, wishes for the season

AFTER a few challenging years, this Christmas holiday seems to be especially anticipated by many Kuchingites.

In a recent poll conducted by The Borneo Post, the respondents were asked about their hope and wishes for the season.

Elder Cullen Joseph, for one, was concerned about the recent divisions happening in the country.

In this regard, he wished for tolerance and forgiveness from all parties.

“Our country has been quite divided lately, so all I wish for is that everyone forgives each other and may everything remain peaceful always,” said the 37-year-old Bidayuh.

Another Bidayuh Edmund Badun, 33, said his Christmas wish would be for everyone to be happy and able to spend time with their families, friends and loved ones during the holidays.

Meanwhile, Magretta Jawai desired ‘peace of mind’ during the Christmas season.

“I don’t want to think of any problems during this time. I want to enjoy my leisure time with my family, that’s all,” said the 36-year-old, who is of Bidayuh-Iban parentage.

Evelyn Kilang, 63, an Iban, wished for good health and blessings in the coming year.

Her sentiments were echoed by 43-year-old Alice Ajit, who also hoped for unity among people of different races.

“Doesn’t matter what race we are, be it Iban, Bidayuh, Malay, Chinese, Indian; may we always stay united,” added Alice, also an Iban.

Some respondents, however, expressed more light-hearted wishes, many focusing on financial prosperity.

Shella Blair, a 37-year-old Bidayuh, wished for a substantial amount of money to sponsor vacations for her family and provide the best food for her loved ones.

Perseus Gitter, 32, of Orang Ulu and Bidayuh descent, highlighted his desire for extra money to fund his travels – especially wishing for ‘unlimited flight tickets’.

“All I want for Christmas are unlimited flight tickets that can bring me anywhere,” he pointed out.

Another Bidayuh, Lister Jiliam, 25, simply wanted a new mountain bike this Christmas, while Geoffrey Lee, 49, hoped for an achievement ‘of a Malaysia Book of Records milestone’ for his friend.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Orang Ulu boy Jia Donald hoped for a world free from Covid-19 – and also a pair of new school shoes this Christmas.

Whatever the wishes, from global well-being to personal joys, they all reflect the desire for a good time.

Amidst the festivities, let us cherish forgiveness, understanding, and the small, simple things that make this season special.

May the spirit of Christmas inspire love, compassion and togetherness not only during the holidays, but also throughout the coming new year.