Kingdomcity Kuching having Christmas Day service at Pullman Hotel today

KUCHING (Dec 25): Kingdomcity Kuching will be having its Christmas Day service at Pullman Hotel here today, with a record crowd expected to attend.

The Christmas Day service will start at 10am and will be held in the grand ballroom of the hotel.

Pastor in-charge Caleb Tamilselvam said Kingdomcity expects anywhere between 700 to 1,000 people to attend its Christmas Day service, which includes a programme for kids aged three to 12 years old.

Themed ‘Hope is Here’, the 90-minute service is free.

Other programmes scheduled include renditions of Christmas carols, and a fun play on the nativity scene acted out by the team from Kingdomcity.

“Christmas is the season to be reminded about the birth of Jesus Christ – a wonderful message of hope for all as families, friends and foe gather to reconcile and reminisce,” said Caleb.