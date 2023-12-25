Kuching deputy OCPD: Inform police if leaving home unattended this holiday period

KUCHING (Dec 25): Those returning to their hometown or village this holiday period are advised to fill in a form to notify the police of their absence.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the forms can be obtained at any police station, or filled online using the VSP app, or via a link on the Kuching District Police Headquarters’ Facebook page.

“We advise the public who will be leaving their homes unattended during Christmas as well as those going away on vacation to fill up the declaration form so that patrols can be arranged to ensure the safety of your home,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also reminded those travelling by road to drive courteously and to obey all traffic laws.

For the Christmas Ops Selamat operation from Dec 22 to 28, Merbin said it is geared at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, minimise road accidents, and curb crime especially housebreakings.

He called on the public to report any criminal cases to the district police headquarters on 082-244444 or at any police station.