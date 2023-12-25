Nancy: Govt focused on enhancing care economy, social security net

KUCHING (Dec 25): The federal government is committed to enhancing the care economy and the country’s social security net, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this ambitious goal would require the collective effort and collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organisations, community associations, private sector and the general public.

“Our focus in the years ahead will be on developing policies and programmes that address the diverse needs of our population, from childcare to eldercare, ensuring accessible and high-quality services for all,” she said in her Christmas and New Year message.

Nancy said such initiatives will be able to provide care to the community, as well as create job opportunities and foster a culture of empathy and a caring society to meet future challenges.

Adding on, she said 2023 has been a transformative year for her ministry with many significant achievements, including carrying out roadshows to promote the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, and the ‘Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM’ women empowerment programmes to support small entrepreneurs.

“To safeguard the rights and wellbeing of our children, our ministry has established the Child Development Department, operational since Sept 1, which we hope will be an independent agency in the future.

“Child safety advocacy programmes have also been initiated in six schools in across Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak. Plans are underway to expand the programme to 300 schools next year,” she said.

For next year, Nancy said her ministry will develop a comprehensive course module for the care and support of persons with disabilities with the goal of fostering holistic potential development.

“In conjunction with this, we have increased the allowance for disabled trainees in the Community-Based Rehabilitation Program (PPDK) from RM150 to RM300 per month, affirming our commitment to their empowerment and welfare.”

To address the issue of declining birthrate, Nancy said the country’s first subfertility centre under the National Population and Family Development Board will be established in Shah Alam in Selangor next year, involving an allocation of RM171 million.

The centre is expected to commence operations in 2029.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon season underway in Malaysia, she urged the public to stay vigilant against potential floods and to know where the nearest evacuation centres are located.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development, I extend a warm Merry Christmas to those celebrating, and a Happy New Year to everyone.

“As we enter the new year, let us commit to fostering an inclusive, caring and safe nation for everyone,” said Nancy.