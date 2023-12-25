Number of flood victims increases in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang; improves in N Sembilan

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang continued to increase this morning, while the flood situation in Negeri Sembilan is gradually improving.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims increased to 1,991 people, involving 561 families, at 9am today, from 1,599 people (441 families) last night.

According to the Kelantan Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN), a total of 21 PPS are opened in four flood-affected districts in the state, namely Pasir Mas (five), Tanah Merah (eight) and four each in Gua Musang and Jeli.

In Terengganu, the third wave of floods is worsening as the number of victims housed at the PPS in six districts increased to 2,111 people from 612 families this morning compared to 826 people from 253 families last night.

The Terengganu JPBN said Kemaman is the latest district hit by the floods, with a total of 349 victims from 110 families taking shelter in four PPS last night.

In Dungun, which is the worst affected district, a total of 1,149 victims from 299 families are at 21 PPS, while in Hulu Terengganu, 393 victims from 148 families are accommodated at 10 PPS.

In Setiu, there are eight PPS with 189 victims from 48 families, while in Marang, 12 evacuees from three families are taking shelter at the PPS at Wakaf Tapai Civic Hall and in Besut, a total of 19 evacuees from four families are at the PPS at Surau Perumahan Bukit Cina.

Meanwhile, according to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level at eight main stations in five districts has reached the danger level.

They are Sungai Peneh in Felda Mengkawang, Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong and Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu, all in the Hulu Terengganu district, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, in the Setiu district.

In Dungun, the affected stations are Sungai Dungun at Pasir Raja village and Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau, while in Kemaman, they are Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Kampung Air Putih.

JPBN advised residents in high-risk areas to be vigilant and to evacuate immediately when ordered to do so by the authorities.

In Pahang, Raub is the latest district in the state to be hit by floods. A total of 230 people from 55 families have been evacuated to five PPS in the state so far, from 75 people (19 families) last night.

According to the Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, four PPS are opened in Raub, namely Kampung Pamah Kulat Community Hall with 55 victims, Surau Kampung Peruas (65 people), Rumah Pertanian Kampung Pamah Rawas (15 people), and Balai Raya Pamah Rawas (20 people), while in Jerantut, 75 flood victims are being housed at the PPS at SK Felda Kota Gelanggi 1.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported the water level at Kuala Medang, Lipis, and Sungai Lembing stations, Kuantan had exceeded the danger point.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Seremban Civil Defence Force operations officer Lt (PA) Md Marisa Aminuddin said the flood situation is improving and 55 victims from 12 families who are at the PPS at SK Sungai Machang, Lenggeng, Nilai are expected to return to their respective homes this afternoon. — Bernama