Over 1,000 attend Christmas Eve mass at Kapit’s Church of Mary Immaculate Conception

KAPIT (Dec 25): Over 1,000 parishioners packed the Church of Mary Immaculate Conception here for the Christmas Eve Mass.

Rev Father Johannes Ling presided over the service, which ran from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Despite the wet weather, the church was packed as families gathered to listen to Ling share a message on the birth of Jesus Christ, who brought light, hope, and love to the world.

He stressed that Christmas is a time to rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Large congregations were also seen at the Methodist Hock Ing Church, Methodist Iban Church at Jalan Memora, Methodist Iban Church at Sungai Amang, and Methodist Iban Church at Bukit Goram.