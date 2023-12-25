Over 2,000 attend PDP’s Pre-Christmas, New Year do in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 25): Over 2,000 people attended the Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Pre-Christmas and New Year gathering here last night.

Party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said attendees celebrated the joyous occasion in a harmonious atmosphere, irrespective of racial and religious background.

“National unity is an important treasure for Malaysia. Without unity, there is no stability and we will continue to fight each time to the detriment of society.

“In fact, in some countries, it becomes a conflict and triggers wars, causing people to suffer and live in fear,” said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, in a Facebook post today.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman called on longhouse residents, tuai rumah, and community leaders to work hard to strengthen the spirit of unity and focus on educating the people to respect each other.

“Let’s not follow PAS’s (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s) political ways, which are famous for religious extremists and disrespecting the culture of other races and religions.

“Along with the spirit of democracy, any minority does not necessarily have to agree 100 per cent with everything the majority group says, especially from a few religious and racial extremists and have to completely sacrifice their own rights and interests.

“On the other hand, minority groups should be respected to maintain a harmonious atmosphere in society,” he said.

Tiong also called on PDP members to ready themselves for the influx of new members from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to work together towards better developing Sarawak.