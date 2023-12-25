Over 2,000 throng KL’s Cathedral of St John to celebrate Christmas

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): Over 2,000 thronged Cathedral of St John here last night to offer prayers and celebrate Christmas.

Parish priest Gerard Steve Theraviam said visitors began arriving at the church from 6.30pm for mass and offer prayers to commemorate Jesus’ birth.

“We have just finished our first special mass for children and parents at 7pm, and second mass for those who are older is at 9pm, followed by the third at 11pm,” he told Bernama, adding that visitors were reminded to be grateful and remember the Palestinians suffering due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Parishioner Dickson Liew, 19, said he had come with his entire family from Teluk Intan, Perak and they were happy to be able to celebrate Christmas at the 68-year-old church, while fellow visitor Alice Tan, 37, voiced her excitement at being able to visit the church as it had been closed since February.

“I’m happy to know that the church has reopened because I usually come here to do charity work,” she said.

Christmas Day is celebrated on Dec 25 by Christians all over the world. — Bernama