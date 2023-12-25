Penang CM: State allocates RM10 mln for non-Islamic places of worship until 2028

GEORGE TOWN (Dec 25): The Penang government has allocated RM10 million for the development of Non-Islamic Places of Worship (RIBI) until 2028, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He also said the state is now in discussions to implement an e-RIBI system.

“As of 2022, a total of 134 RIBIs have received land covering a total of 83.41 acres,” he said in his Christmas message today.

He said this is part of the state’s inclusivity efforts to assist Penangites to practise their respective religions without any hindrance.

“One of the state’s initiatives is the establishment of Penang Harmony Corporation (Harmonico) in 2021 to promote the concept of harmony among religions aside from establishing a strong management system of non-Islamic affairs,” he said.

He said Penang is one of three states in the country to have a special unit for this purpose.

Chow said the state government is prepared to further strengthen Penang’s development in the next five years in terms of job opportunities, development of the ecosystem network, management of climate change, water supply, community development, energy transition and new income sources.

He said that he believes with the reclamation of Silicon Island, the state will be able to replicate the success of the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone (FIZ) over 50 years ago.

“The Silicon Island, which will feature a high-tech industrial park (GTP), a global business services (GBS) hub, commercial development, housing, and green recreational areas, is expected to generate a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of RM1.1 trillion, attract investments of RM74.6 billion, and create 220,000 job opportunities,” he said.

He said these plans are for the future of the state and for the benefit of future generations in Penang.

“The Penang state government has never given up and will continue to find alternatives to ensure the interests of every individual in the state is protected, no one is left behind in the Pearl of the Orient,” he said.

Chow said he hopes that the spirit of Christmas this year will continue to foster togetherness as a symbol of unity in the state.

He also urged those who are travelling to exercise caution on the roads.

“May all of you have a meaningful celebration this festive season,” he said. — Malay Mail